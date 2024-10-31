Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $46,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

