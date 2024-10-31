MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,209,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $23,268,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FFLC opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

