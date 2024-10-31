MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.