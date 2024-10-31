MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
