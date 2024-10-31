MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Linde alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $473.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.70. The stock has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $376.70 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.