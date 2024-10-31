MONECO Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000.

NYSE BGT opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $13.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

