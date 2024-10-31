MONECO Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

FTNT stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

