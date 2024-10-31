MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,656.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,495.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

