MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.58.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $375.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $186.24 and a fifty-two week high of $406.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

