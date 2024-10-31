MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 89.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

ADBE stock opened at $486.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.81. The company has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $17,408,530. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

