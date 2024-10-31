MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 10,030 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

