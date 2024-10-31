MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 17.47%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 166.06%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.