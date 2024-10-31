MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,879,000 after acquiring an additional 477,380 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 192,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 218,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,742,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $210.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $178.52 and a one year high of $335.40.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

