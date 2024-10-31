Morgan Stanley Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $145.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of RJF opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $150.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

