Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 820.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,364 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

