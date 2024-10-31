Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

ZBRA opened at $383.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $394.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

