Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 60.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,355,000 after acquiring an additional 198,627 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 301,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 207,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $135.01.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $1,071,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,922,233.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,890 shares of company stock worth $1,369,172 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

