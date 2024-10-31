Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Hess by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.24. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

