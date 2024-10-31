Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $313.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.26 and its 200-day moving average is $320.28. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

