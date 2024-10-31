Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $390.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.60 and its 200 day moving average is $337.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $424.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

