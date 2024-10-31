Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,822 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,360,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Equifax by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.47.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,304 shares of company stock valued at $16,889,119. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFX opened at $269.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.37 and its 200 day moving average is $263.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.23 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

