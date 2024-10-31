Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,412 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,606,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,623,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

EXC opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

