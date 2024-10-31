Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of CHD opened at $100.52 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

