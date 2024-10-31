Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,764 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

