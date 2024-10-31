Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,523 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in State Street by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,286,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,209,000 after buying an additional 161,466 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,795,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,466,000 after buying an additional 259,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Shares of STT stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

