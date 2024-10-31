Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $245.54 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $258.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.05 and its 200 day moving average is $228.24. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

