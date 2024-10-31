Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,765,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

NVO stock opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $508.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

