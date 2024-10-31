PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,804 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in PACCAR by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,316.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,124 shares of company stock worth $3,543,740. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

