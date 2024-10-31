Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.33.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,293.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,293.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.73, for a total value of $1,169,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,214.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,012 shares of company stock valued at $36,767,286. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $361.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $377.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

