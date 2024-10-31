Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AECOM by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of AECOM by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of ACM stock opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
