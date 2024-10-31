Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

