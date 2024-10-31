Park Edge Advisors LLC Acquires 368 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $224.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.96 and a 200 day moving average of $206.15. The stock has a market cap of $638.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $226.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

