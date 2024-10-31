Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,186 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8 %
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
