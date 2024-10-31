Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $210,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 47.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $124.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

