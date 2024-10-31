Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $2,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
NYSE:LW opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
