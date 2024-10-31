Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $2,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.