Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

