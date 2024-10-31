Peter Osvaldik Sells 20,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.29 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

