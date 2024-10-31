PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,800 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 760.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 167,623 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $155.93 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $160.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

