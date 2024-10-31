PFG Investments LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $222.77 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.29 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.77.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock valued at $72,263,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

