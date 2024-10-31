PFG Investments LLC Invests $320,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

