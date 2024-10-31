PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,716 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,716 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

