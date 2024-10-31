PFG Investments LLC Sells 159 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP raised its position in PPG Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 103.6% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $125.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

