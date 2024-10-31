Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 27.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

