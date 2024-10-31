PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $35,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

PPG stock opened at $125.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.