Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 182.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Prothena by 13.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prothena by 7,751.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

PRTA opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. The business had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

