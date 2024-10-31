Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

HD stock opened at $392.60 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $281.61 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.61 and its 200 day moving average is $361.03. The firm has a market cap of $389.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

