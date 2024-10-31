Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $161,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167,302 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,250,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,144,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,723,553.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,039.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,144,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,723,553.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,682 shares of company stock worth $1,322,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

