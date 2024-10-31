ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $242.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average is $219.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed has a 1-year low of $138.55 and a 1-year high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,959,642 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 61.1% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

