Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $6.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

CEMEX Price Performance

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,757,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CEMEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,296,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 126,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

