Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $48.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

OLN stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Olin has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 88.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

